Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Invests $270,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,352.15 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,215.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,188.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

