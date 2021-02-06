TigerCash Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.56 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 6th. TigerCash has a market cap of $349,754.12 and approximately $2.56 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.97 or 0.00379276 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.