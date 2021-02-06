Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.49

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.49 and traded as low as $35.00. Time Out Group shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 13,366 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 35.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38.

Time Out Group Company Profile (LON:TMO)

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

