Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.34

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.34 and last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 2797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $540.22 million, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $360.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $294,789.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,929.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,869.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,849 over the last three months. 15.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,393,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth about $898,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth about $1,035,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

