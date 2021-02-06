TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) (LON:TMT) Shares Gap Down to $7.15

TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) (LON:TMT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $6.50. TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 1,763 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.26. The company has a market capitalization of £1.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 843.75.

Get TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Alexander Selegenev sold 3,700 shares of TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 830 ($10.84), for a total value of £30,710 ($40,122.81).

TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) Company Profile (LON:TMT)

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.