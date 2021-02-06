TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Lowered to C$148.00 at Scotiabank

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$152.00 to C$148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

X has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered TMX Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$150.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

X opened at C$125.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$125.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$131.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.67. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$84.50 and a 12-month high of C$144.97.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.40. The business had revenue of C$207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$209.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 6.2452253 earnings per share for the current year.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

