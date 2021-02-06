TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.17. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $28.20.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.01 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TowneBank by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,872,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,399,000 after acquiring an additional 222,188 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TowneBank by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 17,438 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in TowneBank by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 169,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in TowneBank by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at $3,804,000. 47.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

