Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Position Reduced by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $680,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.78.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $149.35 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $156.27. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at $54,075,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

