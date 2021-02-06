TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist dropped their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TRU stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.59. The company had a trading volume of 966,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,164. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $102.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $458,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $2,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $7,779,437. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

