TravelNote Market Cap Tops $13,009.32 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $13,009.32 and $3,234.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TravelNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded up 77.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00050247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00181103 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00061647 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00071740 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00224210 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00043404 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TravelNote

TravelNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

