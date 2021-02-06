Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CEO Sells $69,557.46 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CEO Eric M. Dube sold 2,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $69,557.46.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $51.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. Analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $131,510,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,839,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,666,000. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $872,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

