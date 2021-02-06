Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.79

Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.79 and traded as low as $1.50. Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 8,207,456 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of £1.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.79.

Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) Company Profile (LON:TSTR)

Tri-Star Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of minerals. The company primarily holds a 40% interest in Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC, an antimony and gold production facility in Sohar, the Sultanate of Oman. It also owns antimony and mining resources in Canada.

