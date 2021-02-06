TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. Tempur Sealy International comprises approximately 1.1% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,756,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,251,000 after purchasing an additional 788,925 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 346.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 976,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,366,000 after purchasing an additional 757,684 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at $9,155,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 356.6% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 300,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 234,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $28.75 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.28.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 353,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,394,269. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $29.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.31.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

