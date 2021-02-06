TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Makes New $894,000 Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $45.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.