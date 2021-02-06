TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several analysts have commented on BMY shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.59. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $67.80. The stock has a market cap of $137.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -553.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.