TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.46 Million Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,694 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000. Amdocs makes up about 1.4% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Amdocs by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,496,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,137,000 after buying an additional 88,163 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday.

DOX opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.23. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $77.44.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

