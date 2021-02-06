Trifast plc (TRI.L) (LON:TRI) Shares Gap Down to $147.00

Shares of Trifast plc (TRI.L) (LON:TRI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $147.00, but opened at $141.00. Trifast plc (TRI.L) shares last traded at $141.38, with a volume of 2,910 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 147.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 125.70. The company has a market capitalization of £199.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Trifast plc (TRI.L) Company Profile (LON:TRI)

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Trifast plc (TRI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast plc (TRI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.