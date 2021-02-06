Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) (TSE:TMQ) Trading Up 2.7%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) (TSE:TMQ)’s share price shot up 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.68 and last traded at C$2.66. 37,962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 63,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMQ shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$380.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.49.

In other Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) news, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total value of C$57,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,476,874 shares in the company, valued at C$3,411,578.94.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

