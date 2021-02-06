True Seigniorage Dollar Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,340.00 (TSD)

True Seigniorage Dollar (CURRENCY:TSD) traded up 102.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One True Seigniorage Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, True Seigniorage Dollar has traded 161.2% higher against the dollar. True Seigniorage Dollar has a market cap of $404,552.09 and $5,340.00 worth of True Seigniorage Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00050542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.92 or 0.00180302 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00062237 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00072779 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.36 or 0.00223447 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00043054 BTC.

True Seigniorage Dollar Coin Profile

True Seigniorage Dollar’s total supply is 23,478,362 coins.

Buying and Selling True Seigniorage Dollar

