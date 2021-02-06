TrueFlip (TFL) Hits One Day Volume of $5,267.00

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $5,267.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 54.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00062942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $482.86 or 0.01190561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,559.25 or 0.06310209 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00051229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00035186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00020386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014519 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip (TFL) is a token. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

