Truepoint Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned 0.55% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $66.88 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.60 and a 200 day moving average of $56.52.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.