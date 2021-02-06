Truepoint Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $9,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,134,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,994,000 after buying an additional 315,426 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,169,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,170,000 after buying an additional 48,273 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,156,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,258,000 after buying an additional 58,013 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,094,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,712,000 after buying an additional 136,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 402,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.84.

