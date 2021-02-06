Truepoint Inc. Buys Shares of 1,868 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,666,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,893,000 after acquiring an additional 44,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN opened at $147.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.70. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $147.97.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

