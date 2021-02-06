Truepoint Inc. Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.00.

Shares of LMT opened at $337.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $343.35 and its 200-day moving average is $369.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

