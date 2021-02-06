Truepoint Inc. Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,999,486,000 after purchasing an additional 166,207 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,504,333,000 after acquiring an additional 140,674 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $1,024,473,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $975,432,000 after acquiring an additional 50,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $550.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $243.94 billion, a PE ratio of 88.84, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $527.29 and a 200 day moving average of $506.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 459,880 shares of company stock valued at $241,261,227. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.