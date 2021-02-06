Truepoint Inc. Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 48,350 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 137,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ opened at $331.36 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $332.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $316.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.82.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.