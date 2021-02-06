Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Head-To-Head Review

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.1% of Truist Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Truist Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Truist Financial has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Truist Financial pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truist Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Truist Financial and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truist Financial 0 9 10 0 2.53 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 0 1 0 0 2.00

Truist Financial currently has a consensus target price of $49.03, indicating a potential downside of 6.96%. Given Truist Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

Profitability

This table compares Truist Financial and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truist Financial 16.95% 7.76% 0.96% Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 23.57% 10.44% 0.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Truist Financial and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truist Financial $14.66 billion 4.84 $3.22 billion $4.37 12.06 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China $171.73 billion 1.31 $45.18 billion N/A N/A

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Truist Financial.

Summary

Truist Financial beats Industrial and Commercial Bank of China on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides funding; asset management; automobile lending; bankcard lending; consumer finance; home equity and mortgage lending; insurance, such as property and casualty, life, health, employee benefits, workers compensation and professional liability, surety coverage, title, and other insurance products; investment brokerage; mobile/online banking; and payment, lease financing, small business lending, and wealth management/private banking services. In addition, it offers association, capital market, institutional trust, insurance premium and commercial finance, international banking, leasing, merchant, commercial deposit and treasury, commercial middle market lending, floor plan lending, commercial mortgage lending, mortgage warehouse lending, private equity investment, real estate lending, and supply chain financing services. Further, the company provides retail and wholesale brokerage, equity and debt underwriting, and investment advice. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated through approximately 2,958 banking offices. The company was formerly known as BB&T Corporation and changed its name to Truist Financial Corporation in December 2019. Truist Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. This segment's products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit-taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, various corporate intermediary services, etc. The Personal Banking segment provides personal loans and cards, deposits, personal wealth management, and personal intermediary services to individual customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions, as well as holding of derivative positions. The company also offers e-banking services, including Internet, telephone, and mobile banking services; and fund and asset management, trust, financial leasing, broker dealer, insurance, and other financial services. It operates approximately 16,177 domestic institutions and 428 overseas institutions. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

