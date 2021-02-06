Truist Initiates Coverage on Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Truist started coverage on shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Switch from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Shares of SWCH opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 145.86 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.14 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,088,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 682,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,612,424.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 682,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,996 shares of company stock worth $4,023,592 over the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Switch by 250.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Switch by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

