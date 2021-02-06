Truist Securiti Weighs in on The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $5.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.72. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s FY2021 earnings at $8.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.93 EPS.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.86.

SMG stock opened at $236.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $250.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In other news, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $565,162.51. Also, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $528,594.55. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,976 shares of company stock valued at $9,777,014. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

