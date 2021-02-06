Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Stock analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TCNNF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $36.25 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.56.

OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $46.32 on Thursday. Trulieve Cannabis has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $48.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average of $26.53.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

