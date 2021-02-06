Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Position Reduced by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trupanion alerts:

In related news, Director Dan Levitan sold 10,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $1,001,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 2,031 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total value of $195,686.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at $593,708.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,034 shares of company stock worth $8,852,017. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $119.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,979.76 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.69 and its 200-day moving average is $87.19. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.48 and a 52-week high of $125.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.