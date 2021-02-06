TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.53.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.59 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,009,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,334,000 after buying an additional 830,074 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,087,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,378 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in TTM Technologies by 174.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 111,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 70,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 78.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

