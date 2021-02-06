Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Announces Earnings Results

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Tyme Technologies stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20. Tyme Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.99.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,958,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,432,844.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Hoffman sold 59,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $55,875.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,812,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,263,358.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 552,848 shares of company stock worth $718,901 in the last 90 days. 25.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

