Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $66.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $83.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.10.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

