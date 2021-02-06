Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UBER. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.94.

UBER stock opened at $58.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $60.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average is $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $103.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,367,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,356,040. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,204,243,000 after buying an additional 18,075,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,701,172,000 after buying an additional 14,536,394 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,066,431,000 after buying an additional 6,268,645 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 333.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $149,959,000 after buying an additional 3,161,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $86,642,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

