Ubex Hits One Day Trading Volume of $62,340.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Ubex token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ubex has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. Ubex has a market cap of $599,234.18 and approximately $62,340.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012372 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.56 or 0.00580018 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000035 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.