UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000.

FIHD opened at $188.46 on Friday. UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN has a 52 week low of $76.73 and a 52 week high of $206.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.13.

