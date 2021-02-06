UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $4,150.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $4,000.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,352.15 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,215.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,188.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,105.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 584 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,879,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

