UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in UDR by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in UDR by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 235,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 60,374 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in UDR by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 672,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,919,000 after acquiring an additional 107,367 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in UDR by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 79,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in UDR by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 59,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UDR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

UDR opened at $40.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

