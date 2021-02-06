UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 447,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,291 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $94,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in UniFirst by 17.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the third quarter worth $208,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. UniFirst has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

NYSE:UNF opened at $227.61 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $233.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.33.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $446.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total value of $242,243.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,311.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,552 shares of company stock valued at $299,246. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.