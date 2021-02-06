Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 5,350 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) received a GBX 5,350 ($69.90) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.42% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,950 ($64.67) target price on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price target on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,838.18 ($63.21).

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,980 ($52.00) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,361.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,549.26. The company has a market cap of £104.64 billion and a PE ratio of 15.75.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

