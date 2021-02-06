United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.81

Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.81 and traded as high as $32.03. United Community Banks shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 558,861 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Community Banks news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $52,416.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at $733,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 15.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 0.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

