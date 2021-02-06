United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after acquiring an additional 708,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after acquiring an additional 549,201 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 521,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,854,000 after acquiring an additional 376,467 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,247,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 531,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,434,000 after acquiring an additional 325,118 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.95.

NYSE UPS opened at $164.38 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The stock has a market cap of $142.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.59 and a 200-day moving average of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

