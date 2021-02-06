United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.95.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $164.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $142.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

