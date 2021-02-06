Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNIT. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th.

NASDAQ UNIT traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $12.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,286. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $13.28.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.31). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Uniti Group during the third quarter worth $110,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

