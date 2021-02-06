Universa Trading Down 6.8% Over Last Week (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last seven days, Universa has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Universa has a market cap of $18.33 million and $78,177.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universa token can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Universa alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00063415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.64 or 0.01173113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.66 or 0.06444842 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00053127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022995 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00034370 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,160,240,003 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.