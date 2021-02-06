UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.45

UPM-Kymmene Co. (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.45 and traded as low as $26.29. UPM-Kymmene shares last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 6,600 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45.

UPM-Kymmene Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UPMKY)

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty and graphic papers, boards, and packaging; sawn timber for construction, packaging, distribution, joinery, and furniture industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.