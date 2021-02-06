USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

NASDAQ USAK opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. USA Truck has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $98.46 million, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 2.26.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. Research analysts forecast that USA Truck will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 2.4% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 226,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in USA Truck by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 148,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 87,054 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in USA Truck by 3.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in USA Truck during the third quarter worth about $822,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in USA Truck by 5.4% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 54,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

