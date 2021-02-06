USD Coin (USDC) Achieves Market Cap of $6.35 Billion

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC on major exchanges. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.35 billion and approximately $1.86 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,693.29 or 0.04200715 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00021720 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 6,432,353,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,348,982,840 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

