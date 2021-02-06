Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UTZ. Citigroup increased their price target on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens started coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Utz Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.61.

UTZ stock opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. Utz Brands has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. As a group, research analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth $37,590,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $25,060,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,414,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 17,120.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after acquiring an additional 807,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,760,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

